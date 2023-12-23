SmileDirectClub’s Attempt to Stay Afloat Falls Short

In a disappointing turn of events, tooth straightening startup SmileDirectClub has announced its closure after failing to secure a crucial deal to save the company. The publicly traded company, which filed for bankruptcy in September, had been in negotiations for its founders to inject fresh capital and buy SmileDirectClub out of Chapter 11. However, the efforts were thwarted when the company failed to obtain the support of its primary lender and other creditors. Attorney Spencer Winters confirmed the breakdown of the deal in bankruptcy court on Friday.

Despite seeking potential buyers for the business over the last two months, all interest eventually dissipated, leaving the proposed sale to the founders as the last hope. Unfortunately, this bid relied on the backing of lender HPS Investment Partners and lower-ranking creditors, which could not be obtained.

The downfall of SmileDirectClub comes as a stark contrast to its previous success. The company’s 2019 initial public offering valued it at $8.9 billion, rendering its founders billionaires. However, the business faced challenges with declining revenues and an ongoing patent dispute with a competitor. The pandemic also took a toll on sales and marketing efforts, resulting in drastic cuts.

With nearly $900 million in debt at the time of filing for bankruptcy, SmileDirectClub faced an uphill battle to find a viable solution for its financial woes. Despite the efforts made, it became clear that a going-concern sale was no longer feasible.

This turn of events serves as a reminder of the challenges faced startups in the highly competitive market landscape. Regardless of initial success, financial instability and unforeseen circumstances can quickly unravel a company’s prospects, leaving it with limited options.