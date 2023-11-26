New Perspectives on the Success of Manifest on Netflix

Manifest, the hit TV series about a group of passengers and crew who mysteriously reappear after being missing for five years, has found new life on Netflix. While the streaming giant has been criticized in the past for canceling beloved shows, Manifest is a shining example of how they can revive and rejuvenate a series.

Originally aired on NBC in 2018, Manifest faced cancellation after three seasons. However, just a few months after NBC pulled the plug in June 2021, Netflix swooped in and picked up the rights for the show, greenlighting a fourth season. This move Netflix proved to be a game-changer, with Manifest quickly becoming one of the most-watched shows on the platform.

The success of Manifest on Netflix is evident in the numbers. According to a report Variety in 2022, the opening episodes of season four garnered a staggering 57.1 million hours of viewing within the first three days of release. This level of engagement solidifies the show’s popularity and justifies its continuation.

Critics and fans alike have praised the fourth season of Manifest. With an impressive 88% Rotten Tomatoes score, the show has proven to be a hit with audiences. Reviews emphasize the gripping storytelling and the way the series keeps viewers on the edge of their seats until the very end. It is no wonder that some fans consider Manifest as one of the best shows on Netflix.

With the conclusion of season four, some fans may wonder what lies ahead for Manifest. Will there be a fifth season? While nothing official has been announced, the overwhelming success and positive reception of the show on Netflix make it a strong possibility.

As the legacy of Manifest continues to unfold, one thing is clear: the partnership between Netflix and the TV series has given it a new lease on life. The streaming platform has provided a platform for the show to reach a wider audience and has breathed new life into the storyline. Manifest’s journey is a testament to the power of streaming services in reshaping the landscape of television.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why was Manifest canceled NBC?

NBC decided to cancel Manifest after its third season, despite a proposed fourth season. The exact reasons for the cancellation were not officially stated.

2. How did Netflix save Manifest?

After NBC’s cancellation, Netflix acquired the rights to Manifest and greenlit a fourth season. This move Netflix allowed the series to continue and thrive.

3. Is there a possibility for a fifth season of Manifest?

While no official announcements have been made, the success and positive reception of Manifest on Netflix make a fifth season a strong possibility.

4. What makes Manifest popular?

Manifest has gained popularity due to its intriguing storytelling, suspenseful plotlines, and compelling characters. The show keeps viewers engaged and on the edge of their seats.

5. Where can I stream Manifest?

Manifest is available for streaming exclusively on Netflix.