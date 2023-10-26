Exploring Americans’ Comfort Level with Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) Data Sharing

October 26, 2023 – A recent study conducted the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) has shed light on Americans’ comfort level with social determinants of health (SDOH) data sharing for treatment purposes. While the majority of individuals are at ease with this type of information exchange, the study revealed that a significant portion—roughly four in 10 Americans—expressed some level of unease.

SDOH data exchange plays a crucial role in improving population health, as factors like housing, food and nutrition, transportation, and education contribute up to 50 percent of the disparities in health outcomes at the county level. Understanding the social context in which individuals live allows healthcare providers to address their comprehensive needs and tailor treatment plans accordingly.

Interestingly, the study also found that individuals’ recent experiences with social needs did not significantly impact their comfort level with SDOH information sharing healthcare providers for treatment purposes. Whether individuals had encountered SDOH issues in the past 12 months or not, they generally expressed similar rates of comfort with data sharing.

However, ONC researchers did notice a difference in comfort levels based on individuals’ recent experiences with the healthcare system itself. Those who believed they had received average or poor quality care reported lower comfort levels with SDOH data sharing across all categories, including food issues, housing issues, and transportation issues. Similarly, individuals who had little or no trust in the healthcare system or had experienced discrimination while receiving medical care also exhibited relatively lower levels of comfort with SDOH information sharing.

This study highlights the importance of building trust and providing quality care to improve Americans’ comfort level with SDOH data sharing. Open communication and efforts to address disparities within the healthcare system can help foster a greater sense of trust and confidence among individuals, ensuring that comprehensive care encompasses their social needs as well.

