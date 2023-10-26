André Onana Stands Up for Alejandro Garnacho Amidst FA Investigation

After a recent social media post Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho sparked an investigation the English FA, teammate André Onana has come forward to defend him. The post in question featured two gorillas alongside a picture of Cameroon goalkeeper Onana. Garnacho made the post on X (formerly Twitter) following Onana’s impressive penalty save during Wednesday’s Champions League match against FC Copenhagen. However, the 19-year-old quickly deleted it upon realizing the potential racial connotations.

The FA, looking into the incident, has reached out to Garnacho for his observations. If charged, he could potentially face a suspension for breaching FA rules. This incident serves as a reminder of previous cases involving racial insensitivity among football players. In 2019, Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva was banned for one match and fined £50,000 the FA for comparing his teammate Benjamin Mendy to a Black cartoon character, despite the commission accepting that he had no racist intent. Similarly, in 2021, Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani received a three-match suspension and a £100,000 fine for a social media post that contained a Spanish term that could be interpreted as racist in the UK.

On Thursday, André Onana took to Instagram to show support for Garnacho. In his post, Onana emphasized that people should not dictate what others should be offended. He clarified that he understood Garnacho’s intention was to convey power and strength, and believed the matter should not be escalated any further.

As the FA investigation unfolds, it will be interesting to see how the situation develops. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of understanding the impact of our words and actions, particularly on social media platforms where they can be easily misconstrued. It also highlights the role of teammates in standing up for each other and promoting understanding and unity within the football community.

