A Man in Uttar Pradesh Divorces his Wife over Kidney Donation

A shocking incident has taken place in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district, where a man divorced his wife for donating one of her kidneys to her ailing brother. The man, who works in Saudi Arabia, resorted to the extreme step after learning about his wife’s selfless act. According to police sources, the divorce was delivered to the wife through a WhatsApp call, utilizing the controversial practice of triple talaq.

The wife, who resides in Bairiyahi village under Dhanepur police station, informed her husband about her decision to donate her kidney to her brother, who was in critical condition. However, instead of supporting her noble gesture, the man pressured her to demand Rs 40 lakh from her brother in exchange for the kidney.

Refusing to comply with her husband’s demands, the wife faced the devastating consequence of triple talaq. She was immediately sent away her parents-in-law and is currently living with her own parents. This incident once again highlights the prevalence of triple talaq in Uttar Pradesh, despite the existence of a robust law prohibiting it.

The couple, named Tarannum and Mohammad Rasheed, had been married for 25 years. After five years of marriage, Tarannum was unable to conceive, leading Rasheed to marry another woman and seek employment in Saudi Arabia. When Tarannum’s brother, Mohammad Shakir, who works as a tailor in Mumbai, fell ill with a kidney disorder, she decided to take action. She claims to have consulted her husband, who initially agreed to the kidney donation.

However, after the successful transplant and her brother’s recovery, Rasheed began pressuring Tarannum to demand a large sum of money from her brother. When she refused, he resorted to the controversial practice of triple talaq to end their marriage.

This incident serves as a reminder of the need to address the issue of triple talaq and the impact it has on the lives of individuals involved. It is crucial to ensure that individuals are protected against such discriminatory and unjust practices.