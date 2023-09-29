Social Media Watchdog Group Uncovers Surge in Steroid Content on TikTok

A recent report from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has revealed that the promotion of steroid-like drugs is on the rise in various TikTok communities. This trend is not only concerning due to the potential health risks associated with these substances, but also because it perpetuates unrealistic body image ideals among boys and young men.

According to the CCDH researchers, videos featuring hashtags related to the use of steroid-like drugs have garnered more than 580 million views among U.S. users over the past three years. The majority of these views are from young men between the ages of 18 and 24, although data reflecting views from users under the age of 18 is unavailable. This highlights the fact that boys and young men, in addition to young women and girls, are being exposed to harmful content online.

The CCDH refers to these substances as “steroid-like drugs,” which include anabolic-androgenic steroids, peptides, and Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs). It is important to note that the term “performance-enhancing drugs” can be misleading, as the use of these drugs can pose serious health risks.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already issued a warning about the use of steroid-like drugs among teenagers and young adults, noting the influence of social media influencers. The FDA highlighted adverse event reports linking SARMs to increased risks of heart attack, infertility, and psychosis.

While anabolic-androgenic steroids require a prescription in the U.S., peptides and SARMs are illegal when sold as dietary supplements. The FDA has emphasized that no SARMs are currently approved for prescription use, and selling them as “research chemicals” or dietary supplements is misleading and potentially dangerous.

Despite these restrictions and dangers, illegal steroid-like drugs are frequently sold as “research chemicals” through websites that utilize social media influencers for promotion. The CCDH discovered 35 influencers on TikTok who are affiliated with websites selling these drugs. These influencers have a combined following of 1.8 million users, whom they engage through affiliate links and discount codes, earning substantial commissions on sales.

Interestingly, while the report found that the vendors themselves do not directly target underage users, they rely on social media influencers to reach this demographic. The influencers, many of whom document their own use of steroid-like drugs, share content promoting the benefits of these substances while downplaying the associated health risks. Some videos even explicitly target under-18 users, urging them to use these drugs for bodybuilding purposes.

This report sheds light on TikTok’s failure to effectively govern their platform and enforce their own rules. CCDH CEO Imran Ahmed calls for TikTok to enforce stricter regulations against the promotion and sale of dangerous drugs, as well as to be more transparent about the extent of children and teenagers being exposed to this content through the platform’s algorithms.

In conclusion, the surge in steroid content on TikTok is a significant issue that goes beyond the promotion of illegal substances. It is a reflection of the toxic masculinity, strength, and misogyny ideals perpetuated unaccountable algorithms. Addressing this issue requires the joint efforts of social media platforms, regulatory agencies, and users to ensure the safety and well-being of young people in the digital age.

Sources:

– Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH)

– U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

– U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA)