Israeli Soldiers Show Different Side on TikTok

Israeli soldiers stationed in Gaza are using TikTok to share videos that diverge significantly from the widely reported destruction in the area. While some soldiers mock the destruction and engage in sarcastic behavior, others are taking advantage of the platform to send messages to loved ones and support the reestablishment of Israeli settlements in Gaza.

The videos, filmed soldiers between the ages of 18 and 40, depict a strikingly different perspective on the conflict than what has been portrayed in the media. In some videos, soldiers are seen mocking the destruction in the Gaza Strip, joking about the advantage of living in a place where “fresh air comes in from all four sides.” Others simulate real estate advertisements for new apartments in Gaza, despite the chaos and explosions.

But not all videos are sarcastic or mocking. Some soldiers use TikTok as a medium to send messages to loved ones. In one video, a soldier dedicates the controlled explosion of a building to his two-year-old daughter’s birthday. In another video, a soldier proposes to his girlfriend amid applause “in the heart of Gaza.”

There are also ideological videos in support of reestablishing Israeli settlements in Gaza. Despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden expressing opposition to the idea, some soldiers openly back the idea of Israeli presence in the region. One video even includes a soldier sending a direct message to Netanyahu, stating, “We found [the Gazans], we expelled them and we settled.”

While these videos showcase a different side of the conflict, it’s important to remember that they do not represent the views of all Israeli soldiers or the entire Israeli government. However, they do highlight the power of social media platforms like TikTok in allowing individuals to share their perspectives and experiences in real-time.

It remains to be seen how these videos will impact public opinion, both within Israel and internationally. As tensions continue to rise in the region, the use of TikTok as a platform for expression and communication soldiers adds a new dimension to the ongoing discourse surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.