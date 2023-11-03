New Beatles Song “Now and Then” Sparks Excitement and Emotional Reactions

The release of a new Beatles song in 2023 has created a wave of excitement and emotional reactions among fans worldwide. Titled “Now and Then,” this song has captivated listeners, both young and old, who can’t believe they are experiencing a new Beatles track for the first time.

Eloise Smith, a 23-year-old fan, took to TikTok to share her reaction immediately after listening to the song. In her video, Smith expressed her disbelief and joy, stating, “Can’t believe it’s 2023 and I get the joy of hearing a new Beatles song for the first time ever.” As a third-generation fan, Smith’s love for the Beatles has been passed down through her family, making this experience even more significant for her.

The ability to connect with other fans through social media has enhanced the experience of discovering and discussing the new Beatles track. Skylar Moody, a devoted Beatles fan, shared her anticipation for “Now and Then” on TikTok, but made sure to avoid spoilers throughout the day so that she could record her genuine reaction after work. Moody emphasized the unity and diversity of the online Beatles fandom, highlighting how social media has provided a platform for fans of all ages to come together and express their love for the iconic band.

The Beatles’ journey into the digital era was a slow one, with their songs only becoming available for digital purchase in 2010. However, they eventually embraced streaming platforms in 2015, allowing their music to reach new generations of listeners. The impact of the Beatles on Gen Z fans is clearly evident through their active presence on social media, where Beatles-related videos continue to be posted regularly.

“Now and Then” holds a special place in Beatles history, as it is hailed as the group’s “last song.” Built on home demo recordings the late John Lennon, this track provides a bittersweet but cherished moment for fans around the world. The opportunity to share thoughts and emotions online with like-minded individuals has made this experience even more meaningful.

FAQ:

Q: When was the new Beatles song “Now and Then” released?

A: The new Beatles song “Now and Then” was released in 2023.

Q: How did fans react to the song?

A: Fans reacted with excitement and emotional responses, sharing their thoughts and experiences on social media platforms like TikTok.

Q: Did the Beatles embrace digital media early on?

A: No, the Beatles were late to digital media, only making their songs available for digital purchase in 2010 and embracing streaming platforms in 2015.

Q: What is special about “Now and Then”?

A: “Now and Then” is considered the group’s “last song” and is built on home demo recordings John Lennon. It holds historical significance for Beatles fans.