A Daughter’s TikTok Showcases Her Mother’s Obsession with Diet Coke

Rowan Sturgill of Lexington, Kentucky, recently used TikTok to exhibit her mom’s extreme love for Diet Coke. Through a series of videos, Sturgill showcases her mother’s collection of Diet Coke paraphernalia and decorations throughout their home.

The TikTok video begins with Sturgill sharing a door decor in the shape of a Diet Coke glass bottle with a bow on it, followed a soap dispenser labeled Diet Coke. The video then moves to a wall filled with images and quotes related to the fizzy beverage, such as “There’s a reason why bubbly is also a mood” and “Change your state of mouth.” Even the “in case of emergency break glass” safety panel has a Diet Coke twist, with a can of the soda inside instead of a fire extinguisher.

One corner of the home is dedicated to a variety of Diet Coke ornaments, which create a craving for the drink. Another wall is adorned with different-shaped bottles and cans of Diet Coke meticulously placed on shelves. The home even has multiple mini-fridges with the recognizable Diet Coke emblem.

Sturgill’s mother has a coaster dedicated to her can of Diet Coke, emphasizing her love for the beverage. Sturgill mentions in the video that the showcased items are just a fraction of their Diet Coke collection, indicating the extent of her mother’s obsession.

The TikTok video has garnered over 270,000 views and 32,500 likes, highlighting the recent obsession with Diet Coke on the platform. The hashtag Diet Coke on TikTok has over 1.1 billion views.

While some viewers found the decorations fascinating, others described it as entering an “alternate reality” and even humorously commented that the water in the house tastes like Diet Coke.

Overall, Sturgill’s TikTok display showcases her mother’s intense passion for Diet Coke, capturing the attention of many viewers.

