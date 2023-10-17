Long Beach Prepares for the Holiday Season

Summary: Despite it still being mid-October, Long Beach in California has set up their annual “Trees in the Bay” holiday display. This early setup allows the team responsible for the trees to have extra time to test and address any electrical issues before the official lighting ceremony on Thanksgiving night. Additionally, the city has taken proactive measures to address the potential impact of a strong El Nino season disposing of an abandoned boat that was at risk of sinking. A local vendor was contracted to tow, demolish, and dispose of the vessel in an environmentally friendly manner. The Marine Bureau in Long Beach will also be hosting a boat auction on October 28, offering various boats for sale. In other news, the Naples Swim event in Long Beach was a success, drawing more than 600 participants. The event has become a local tradition and holds historical significance with the recent discovery of a 100-year-old Naples swimming medal. Lastly, the Linda Elias Regatta was held with the team from the Hawaii Yacht Club taking top honors. The regatta had an exciting finish with a nail-biting race for first place.

