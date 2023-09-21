The Grand Romance Riverboat Catches Fire in Vallejo

On September 16, the three-story Grand Romance riverboat caught fire while docked in Vallejo. The boat had been moored in South Vallejo since leaving Long Beach in 2018. Some individuals living on the boat had to jump into the water to escape the flames. The owner had plans to restore the vessel for dinner cruises.

Patriotic Duty Team Sets Speed Record in Ocean Cup

The Patriotic Duty team consisting of Tony Adams, Steve Seaton, and Allen Bellinghausen broke the speed record for power boats traveling from the Golden Gate Bridge to Marina Del Rey. Their impressive time of 4 hours, 55 minutes, 33 seconds shattered the previous record more than an hour. They averaged a brisk 78.14 mph in their 47-foot vessel and used 650 gallons of fuel. They also set a new record for the San Francisco to Long Beach route, completing it in 5 hours, 18 minutes, 39 seconds.

Visiting Yachtsmen in Long Beach

Long Beach is a popular stop for boats traveling between Alaskan and Mexican waters. Recently, the city-owned long dock at the end of Appian Way has been hosting various yachts. One of the notable visitors was the 127-foot Sport Fisher named Cielo Mare, which participated in the War Heroes on Water sport-fishing tournament. This tournament aims to help combat-wounded veterans recover from their physical and emotional wounds of war. The event, open to the public, includes a patriotic boat parade around the Balboa Basin in Newport Harbor.

Green Peace’s Arctic Sunrise Takes a Peaceful Visit

The Green Peace vessel Arctic Sunrise made a two-week stop at the Pine Avenue pier. Built in Norway in 1975, it has a length of 166 feet and a maximum speed of 13 knots. While Green Peace is often associated with their efforts to thwart whaling vessels, the Arctic Sunrise has also been used to document the effects of climate change.

