TikTok Shop Seeks to Boost Sales Through Subsidized Discounts

In an effort to expand its revenue streams, TikTok is exploring new ways to monetize its massive user base. One strategy the social media platform is employing is through its ecommerce hub, TikTok Shop. Recently launched in the United States, TikTok Shop has been operating in the United Kingdom since 2021.

To stimulate sales on the platform, TikTok held a “BFCM” (Black Friday and Cyber Monday) campaign, in which it subsidized deals from TikTok Shop sellers who offered discounts on their products. By participating in the campaign, sellers were able to benefit from TikTok’s subsidization of discounts up to 50% off orders over $100.

Cosmetics brand Trio Beauty shared its experience with Glossy, revealing that it discounted products 30% for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. TikTok then stepped in and subsidized an additional 30% discount, resulting in a significant discount for buyers. For example, a product that normally sells for $19 was available for $7.45, a 60% off deal.

While these subsidized discounts have likely contributed to the popularity of TikTok Shop, they have also resulted in substantial losses for the ecommerce hub. TikTok reportedly incurred a $500 million loss this year, which includes the cost of subsidizing numerous deals.

This aggressive approach to boosting sales and gaining attention for TikTok Shop is part of the platform’s broader strategy to establish itself as a major player in the ecommerce industry. However, the ultimate question remains: Will these efforts pay off in the long run?

To delve deeper into this topic and gain further insights, tune in to the latest episode of Creator Upload, where hosts Joshua Cohen and Lauren Schnipper discuss the implications of TikTok’s subsidized discounts. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your preferred podcast platform.