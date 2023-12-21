New Lego Fortnite Mode Draws Record Number of Players, Creates Controversy

The release of Lego Fortnite’s new mode has caused a sensation among players, attracting a record-breaking number of users to the game. In just one day, players were able to reenact the tragic events of 9/11, sparking controversy and backlash.

Lego Fortnite shattered the previous record for the most online players at once, with a staggering 6.6 million players joining the game simultaneously. The new mode offers a different gameplay experience compared to Fortnite’s traditional “battle royale” mode. Players can construct and customize their own structures using Lego resources, creating villages and engaging in cooperative play with friends.

However, some players seized the opportunity to cause chaos and controversy. Videos began circulating on social media platforms showcasing players recreating the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center. One video on a popular platform received over 11 million views and garnered significant attention.

Despite the lower rating given to Lego Fortnite the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB), which makes it suitable for children over 10, the game still requires the download of the original Fortnite game. The Lego Fortnite parent’s guide advises parents to utilize parental controls to limit their children’s access to certain islands within the game, based on their ESRB ratings.

The release of Lego Fortnite comes on the heels of a recent legal victory for the game’s producer, Epic Games, in a lawsuit against Google. The lawsuit centered around Google’s alleged monopoly in its Play Store and its exorbitant fees for in-app purchases. While Epic Games emerged victorious, CEO Tim Sweeney remains concerned about Google’s future practices regarding alternative payment systems.

The release of Lego Fortnite has undoubtedly made a significant impact in the gaming community. While it has attracted a record number of players, it has also generated controversy due to players’ inappropriate use of the game to recreate historical tragedies. It remains to be seen how Epic Games will address this issue and ensure a safe and enjoyable gaming experience for all users.