This article provides an overview of the six officials authorized to speak on behalf of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas in English. The list includes Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas leader based in Lebanon who has been designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Hamdan has recently claimed that Hamas is holding American “prisoners of war” rather than “hostages” and has expressed support for further violence in the West Bank.

Basem Naim, the head of Hamas’ Council on International Relations in Gaza, has denied that Hamas killed any civilians during its attack on Israel. He argues that Israeli “settlers” should not be considered civilians.

Muhammad Nazzal, a long-standing Hamas operative in the political bureau, has revealed that Hamas’ attack on Israel was planned years in advance. He has also expressed support for Al-Qaeda conducting attacks against Israel.

Ghazi Hamad, a former chairman of the Gaza Border Crossings Authority, has repeatedly denied that Hamas targeted civilians in its attack on Israel. He reaffirms Hamas’ position that Israel has no right to exist in the region. However, in the past, Hamad has voiced support for negotiating with Israel.

Khaled Al-Qaddoumi, Hamas’ representative to Iran, has praised Hamas’ attack on Israel as part of the battle for the liberation of Palestine. He emphasizes the importance of fighting against the Israeli regime.

Muslim Imran, a Malaysia-based Hamas operative, works as a non-resident scholar and is affiliated with the Hasim Sani Center for Palestine Studies. Imran has published a book on the Egyptian and Syrian foreign policy responses to the 2008/2009 Gaza War.

These English-language spokesmen provide insight into Hamas’ perspectives and positions on various issues related to Israel and the Palestinian cause. Their statements highlight Hamas’ rejection of the existence of the state of Israel and their readiness to use violence in pursuit of their objectives.

