Working Malaysians Cite Necessity as Reason for Eating Out

According to Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli, Malaysians may have developed a reliance on eating out, and this claim has garnered support from working-class Malaysians who cite time constraints and long commute times as the primary reasons for their dining-out habits. On the r/Malaysia subreddit, users expressed their difficulties in finding the time and energy to cook after a long day of work. Many agreed that eating out was more convenient, especially when there were food stalls or restaurants along their daily commute route.

One user stated that meal prep is often seen as a luxury because working-class Malaysians are exhausted after commuting and working all day. Cooking at home requires time and energy that they often do not have. Some argued that cooking for single individuals is not viable due to the costs and time involved in meal preparation. They mentioned that the Return on Investment (ROI) for cooking is low when considering the time spent on preparation, cooking, and cleaning.

Users also highlighted the challenges of cooking at home, such as the cleaning process and the expectation of continuing work-related tasks even after reaching home. They suggested that Malaysian households rely on eating out due to the lack of efficient public transportation and the demands of a fast-paced working environment. However, there were also users who advocated for meal prep as a way to save costs and enjoy home-cooked meals.

Rafizi acknowledged that Malaysians cannot be solely blamed for their eating-out habits and attributed the issue to the consequences of past policies, the structure of the economy, low wages, and poor public transportation.

Overall, it seems that the practice of eating out among working-class Malaysians is driven necessity rather than luxury because of time constraints, long commutes, and the challenges of cooking and cleaning after an exhausting workday.

Sources:

– Malay Mail:

– r/Malaysia subreddit: