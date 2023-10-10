Netflix’s New Series “On Record” Revealed: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix has officially confirmed the upcoming series “On Record,” also known as Bodkin. The show was first revealed in May 2022, and now we have more details about what to expect.

“On Record” is a darkly comedic thriller set in a coastal Irish town. The story follows a group of podcasters who investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers. As they delve deeper into the investigation, they uncover a story that is larger and stranger than they could have imagined. The series explores the concept of truth and the stories we tell ourselves to justify our beliefs or fears.

The lead writer and showrunner for “On Record” are Jez Scharf and Alex Metcalf, respectively. Scharf is known for his work on shorts like “Mister Biscuits” and “The Undream.” Metcalf has been involved in high-profile projects such as “The Loudest Voice” and “Sharp Objects.”

Tonia Davis from Higher Ground Productions, founded Barack and Michelle Obama, serves as the executive producer for the series. “On Record” marks their first major drama series for Netflix. The production companies involved in the project are Wild Atlantic Pictures and Wiip.

The series will be directed Nash Edgerton, known for films like “Gringo” and “The Square.” Bronwen Hughes and Johnny Allan will also share directing duties, with Cathal Watters serving as the director of photography.

The cast of “On Record” includes Will Forte, Siobhan Cullen, Robyn Cara, David Wilmot, and Chris Walley. They will portray various characters involved in the investigation. Other actors joining the show include David Pearse, Clodagh Mooney Duggan, Pano Masti, Peter Bankolé, Amy Conroy, and more.

Filming for the series is scheduled to begin in June 2022 in Dublin and West Cork, Ireland. The project will film in locations known for their remote and picturesque settings. Production is set to wrap up in November 2022.

“On Record” has also gained attention for being the first-ever production in Ireland to use a hybrid generator and renewable diesel, as mentioned in Netflix’s 2022 environment report.

Overall, “On Record” promises to be an intriguing and captivating series that will challenge our perception of truth. With a talented cast and creative team behind it, Netflix subscribers can look forward to this thrilling new addition to the streaming platform.

