On Patrol: Live Season 2 Premieres on Reelz

Fan-favorite police reality TV series, On Patrol: Live, is returning for its Season 2 premiere on Reelz. The show will air live with 3-hour episodes every Friday and Saturday, providing viewers with more high-stakes drama and heart-racing situations than ever before.

On Patrol: Live is a live TV show that documents the work of police officers and patrol members in real-time while they are on duty. This season, the series will feature ‘citizen ride-alongs’ where neighbors and individuals ride along with police officers as they respond to calls and disturbances.

The show is mainly hosted Dan Abrams, previous Live PD co-host Sean “Sticks” Larkin, and Richland County Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson. Viewers can catch them in action every Friday and Saturday night on Reelz.

Reelz is a digital cable and satellite TV network that combines popular police reality shows with captivating dramas onto one network. It offers shows like “Live PD” spinoff “On Patrol: Live” and “Cops”. Reelz is available via cable or through Philo, which is a subscription streaming service for cord-cutters.

To watch On Patrol: Live on Reelz, you can try out Reelz for FREE with Philo or DirecTV Stream, both of which offer free trials. If you don’t have access to free trials, you can sign up for Philo for only $25/month.

Reelz is an excellent option for those who enjoy cut-throat police drama and action. It also presents unique celebrity docuseries such as “Freddie Mercury: Great Pretender” and “The Golden Girls: Ageless”. With over 200 shows, Reelz offers a variety of exciting content, including On Patrol: Live, Cops, Jail, Alcatraz: The Greatest Escapes, and Fame Kills.

Reelz is compatible with various devices, including Fire TV, Prime Video, Roku streaming sticks, and other devices used for streaming services. It is also available on multiple satellite and cable TV packages. To find out what channel Reelz is on in your area, you can use the Reelz channel finder.

In addition to On Patrol: Live, Reelz offers a range of top TV shows and provides affordable options to live stream sports. It is a network that caters to the entertainment preferences of a wide audience.

