On Patrol: Live Returns with More Heart-Racing Action

Fan-favorite police reality TV drama, On Patrol: Live, is set to make a comeback, bringing audiences a thrilling and immersive experience like never before. Premiering on Reelz tonight, Friday, October 27, and Saturday, October 28, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT (9 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET), this gripping show will feature three-hour episodes airing every Friday and Saturday throughout the season.

If you don’t have cable, don’t worry! You can still watch On Patrol: Live for FREE on Reelz with Philo’s free trial or with DirecTV Stream’s free trial. And if you’ve exhausted your trial options, consider signing up for Philo at an affordable monthly rate of $25.

So, what exactly is On Patrol: Live all about? This captivating live TV show documents the real-time work of police officers and patrol members while they are on duty. Viewers get an inside look at the challenging and often dangerous situations these dedicated professionals face on a daily basis. This season, On Patrol: Live introduces the concept of ‘citizen ride-alongs,’ where neighbors and individuals have the opportunity to ride along with police officers as they respond to calls and disturbances. It’s an exhilarating ride-along experience that promises to bring a new level of suspense to the series.

As for the hosts, Season 2 of On Patrol: Live will be mainly led Dan Abrams, joined previous Live PD co-host Sean “Sticks” Larkin and Richland County Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson. Together, they bring a wealth of expertise and insight to the show, ensuring an engaging and informative viewing experience every Friday and Saturday night on Reelz.

Reelz, the digital cable and satellite TV network that airs On Patrol: Live, offers a diverse range of police reality shows and captivating dramas, all on one channel. Featuring popular programs like the Live PD spinoff, “On Patrol: Live,” and “Cops,” Reelz keeps viewers entertained with the most thrilling and intense police drama. In addition to this gritty content, Reelz also offers unique celebrity docuseries, such as “Freddie Mercury: Great Pretender” and “The Golden Girls: Ageless.”

Wondering how to access Reelz and watch On Patrol: Live? Reelz is easily accessible through Philo’s free trial, the most affordable subscription streaming service for cord-cutters. You can also enjoy Reelz for free with a trial of DirecTV Stream. And if you’re ready to commit, Philo offers a subscription for just $25 per month.

If you’re a fan of edge-of-your-seat police drama and action, Reelz is the perfect destination for you. With shows like “On Patrol: Live” and “Cops,” you’ll be hooked on the adrenaline-pumping stories depicted on this network. Reelz also presents over 200 other exciting shows, including “Jail,” “Alcatraz: The Greatest Escapes,” and “Fame Kills.”

Whether you choose to stream Reelz on popular devices like Fire TV, Prime Video, and Roku streaming sticks, or through your satellite or cable TV provider, you won’t miss a moment of the heart-racing action. Use the Reelz channel finder to discover where you can catch all the gripping episodes in your area.

FAQ

What is On Patrol: Live?

On Patrol: Live is a live TV show that provides viewers with an inside look at the real-time work of police officers and patrol members while on duty. It follows various departments across the United States, showcasing the events of their workdays.

Who hosts On Patrol: Live?

Season 2 of On Patrol: Live is hosted Dan Abrams, Sean “Sticks” Larkin, and Richland County Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson.

What is Reelz TV Channel?

Reelz is a digital cable and satellite TV network that offers a collection of police reality shows and dramas, including On Patrol: Live and Cops.

How can I watch On Patrol: Live on Reelz?

You can watch On Patrol: Live on Reelz for free using Philo’s free trial, DirecTV Stream’s free trial, or subscribing to Philo for $25 per month.

What shows does Reelz present?

Reelz presents a variety of shows, including On Patrol: Live, Cops, Jail, Alcatraz: The Greatest Escapes, and Fame Kills.

What devices is Reelz compatible with?

Reelz is compatible with popular streaming devices such as Fire TV, Prime Video, and Roku. It is also available through various satellite and cable TV packages.