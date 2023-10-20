Get Ready for High-Stakes Drama with On Patrol: Live on Reelz

If you’re a fan of police reality TV drama, then get ready for the return of the fan-favorite series On Patrol: Live on Reelz. This live TV show documents the real-time work of police officers and patrol members as they go about their duties, providing viewers with a thrilling and heart-racing experience. The show features various police departments from across the United States and showcases the events that unfold during their workdays.

This season of On Patrol: Live introduces a new element called ‘citizen ride-alongs.’ In these episodes, neighbors and individuals have the opportunity to ride along with police officers as they respond to calls and handle disturbances. This unique perspective allows viewers to see firsthand what it’s like to be on the frontlines of law enforcement.

The show is mainly hosted Dan Abrams, Sean “Sticks” Larkin, and Richland County Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson. Together, they provide expert analysis and commentary on the events as they unfold. Tune in to Reelz every Friday and Saturday night to catch all the action.

Reelz is a digital cable and satellite TV network that brings together all the top police reality shows and spellbinding dramas in one place. With Reelz, you can watch your favorite programs, including “On Patrol: Live,” “Live PD,” and “Cops.” You can access Reelz through cable or the streaming service Philo, which offers a free trial for cord-cutters.

Reelz offers over 200 exciting shows, including “Cops,” “Jail,” “Alcatraz: The Greatest Escapes,” and “Fame Kills.” It’s the perfect network for those who can’t get enough of thrilling police drama and action. Reelz also features unique celebrity docuseries, such as “Freddie Mercury: Great Pretender” and “The Golden Girls: Ageless.”

You can watch Reelz on multiple streaming devices, including Fire TV, Prime Video, and Roku streaming sticks. It’s also available on satellite and cable TV packages. To find out what channel Reelz is on in your area, use the Reelz channel finder.

Don’t miss out on the high-stakes drama and intense action of On Patrol: Live on Reelz. Tune in and experience the real-life work of police officers as they tackle challenging situations and keep their communities safe.

