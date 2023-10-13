On Patrol: Live Returns with More Thrilling Police Drama

Fan-favorite police reality TV drama series, On Patrol: Live, is back on Reelz, providing viewers with high-stakes drama and heart-racing situations. The show airs live with 3-hour episodes every Friday and Saturday this season.

On Patrol: Live is a live TV show that documents the real-time work of police officers and patrol members while they are on duty. This season, the series introduces ‘citizen ride-alongs’, where neighbors and individuals ride along with police officers as they respond to calls and disturbances.

The main hosts of On Patrol: Live Season 2 are Dan Abrams, previous Live PD co-host Sean “Sticks” Larkin, and Richland County Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson. They bring their expertise and insights to provide an engaging experience for viewers.

Reelz TV Channel is a digital cable and satellite network that offers a variety of top police reality shows and spellbinding dramas. Not only can you watch On Patrol: Live, but you can also enjoy other popular shows like “Live PD” spinoff “On Patrol: Live” and “Cops.”

Watching On Patrol: Live on Reelz is easy and convenient. You can try out Reelz for free with a Philo or DirecTV Stream free trial. If you’re out of free trials, you can sign up for Philo for only $25/month.

Reelz is an excellent option for fans of cut-throat police drama and action. Along with On Patrol: Live, Reelz offers other edge-of-your-seat shows like “Cops” and intriguing celebrity docuseries such as “Freddie Mercury: Great Pretender” and “The Golden Girls: Ageless.”

Reelz is compatible with multiple devices, including Fire TV, Prime Video, and Roku streaming sticks. It is also available on various satellite and cable TV packages. Use the Reelz channel finder to locate the channel in your area.

Don’t miss out on the thrilling drama and real-life action of On Patrol: Live on Reelz. Tune in to experience the on-duty adventures of police officers and the challenges they face.

Sources:

– Reelz channel finder

– Philo

– DirecTV Stream