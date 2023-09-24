PM Modi invites university students and young professionals for G-20 University Connect Finale programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended an invitation to university students and young professionals to participate in the G-20 University Connect Finale programme. The event is scheduled to take place at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre on September 26.

In a LinkedIn post, PM Modi expressed his satisfaction with the G-20 University Connect programme that brought together India’s youth over the past year. He emphasized the positive outcomes and highlighted how the youth have become vibrant cultural envoys, forging enduring connections with the G-20 fraternity.

The Prime Minister encouraged university students and young professionals who are interested in further education to attend the special programme. The G-20 University Connect Finale will be held at the iconic Bharat Mandapam, the same venue where world leaders recently gathered for the G-20 Summit.

PM Modi noted that the G-20 University Connect initiative has organized various programmes across India, engaging participation from higher education institutions. What began as a programme for universities quickly expanded to include schools and colleges, reaching a wider audience.

One notable event was the “Model G20 Meeting,” which brought together students from 12 different nations to discuss the theme “Youth for LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment).” PM Modi expressed his excitement to learn from the experiences of India’s youth in the G-20 University Connect programme.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the initiative offers young individuals an opportunity to learn more about India’s G-20 Presidency and the issues it has focused on. It also aims to foster a sense of global community and inspire the youth to become active creators of a developed India 2047.

PM Modi urged all young individuals to join this unique endeavour, as he believes their enriching journey will serve as a source of inspiration for the youth of the nation.

Sources:

1. [Source Article]