The Shrewsbury Street Italian Heritage Parade Celebrates Italian Culture in Worcester

The Italian Heritage Parade made its way through Worcester’s Shrewsbury Street, bringing a touch of “allegria” to the city on a Sunday afternoon. The parade, now in its second year under the new name, replaced the Columbus Day Parade, which had been held annually until 2018.

The hour-long procession featured approximately 60 participants, including school bands, singers, and trucks, all proudly displaying the Italian tricolor. The event continued a long-standing tradition in the city, held on the Sunday around Columbus Day.

Residents lined the streets, waving their hands and cheering as the parade passed. Rose Boucher, a lifelong resident of Shrewsbury Street, spoke of her pride in her Italian heritage and the importance of the parade to the city. She expressed her love for the bands and their music, and how the parade showcased the culture and values of her Italian heritage.

Alongside the Italian-themed participants, there were also representatives from other cultural events, local politicians, businesses, and this year’s grand marshal, J.P. Ricciardi. The parade brought together various heritages within the community, celebrating diversity and unity.

As the parade approached, the sounds of truck horns, jazz drums, brass instruments, and the whirring of Mehla Shriners mini vehicles filled the air. Spectators eagerly reached out for candy that was thrown from the parade participants, a tradition that brought joy to young and old alike.

Susan Ferraro, attending the parade with her 4-year-old granddaughter, valued the parade’s role in preserving Italian heritage in a city with a diverse population. She enjoyed the shriners’ acrobatics on a mobile ramp, highlighting the spectacle and entertainment that the parade offered.

Gloria Caprioli-Sullivan, a lifelong Worcester resident living near Shrewsbury Street, has always cherished the parade as an important tradition for her and her community. For her, it symbolizes the celebration of Italian heritage and the unity of Italian-Americans in the city.

As the parade passed under Interstate 290 and reached its endpoint near Washington Square, some spectators stayed behind to enjoy the warm sun, while others followed the procession or patronized nearby restaurants and bars.

Fran Pisegna, an adviser to the parade’s organizing committee, expressed optimism about the future of the Shrewsbury Street Italian Heritage Parade. While acknowledging that it would take time to regain the large crowds from the past, he emphasized the importance of focusing on Italian heritage and culture and believed that the parade was on its way to growing in popularity once again.

The Italian Heritage Parade is a cherished event in Worcester, bringing together residents from all backgrounds to celebrate and honor Italian culture and heritage in the city.

Sources:

– Definitions:

– Parade: A public procession, typically including marching bands and floats, held to celebrate an event or honor a person or cause.

– Italian Heritage: Refers to the cultural traditions, customs, and history of Italians and Italian-Americans.

– Columbus Day: A national holiday in the United States commemorating the arrival of Christopher Columbus in the Americas in 1492.

– Shriners: Members of the Ancient Arabic Order of Nobles of the Mystic Shrine, known for their charitable and philanthropic work.

– Grand Marshal: The honorary title given to the person who leads a parade or procession.

– Interstate 290: A major highway in Worcester, connecting the city to other parts of Massachusetts.

– Source: The Worcester Telegram & Gazette