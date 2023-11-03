Newfound Instagram Fame: A Glimpse into Life in Gaza

The recent escalation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas has brought about an unexpected phenomenon on Instagram, as local journalists and digital creators gain millions of new followers. Before the conflict, Motaz Azaiza, a Gaza-based Instagram user, had around 25,000 followers. However, since the outbreak of violence, his follower count has skyrocketed to over 12.4 million. Azaiza’s feed has become a daily chronicle of Israeli strikes, offering a unique insight into the ongoing conflict.

Azaiza is not alone in experiencing this surge in popularity. Other journalists, digital creators, and social media users in the region have seen a similar uptick in their followers. Plestia Alaqad, a journalist whose work has been featured NBC News, now has more than 2.1 million followers. Mohammed Aborjela, a digital creator, gained 230,000 followers, while Hind Khoudary, a journalist, amassed 273,000 followers in just five days. Photographer and videographer Ali Jadallah saw his follower count rise over 1.1 million.

This newfound popularity has transformed Instagram, an app typically associated with lighthearted content, into a crucial platform for understanding the situation in Gaza. The unfiltered nature of the posts, which often feature firsthand videos from the conflict zone, adds a unique element to the broader journalistic efforts to capture the reality of the situation. However, this role of Instagram as a source of news may not align fully with the intentions of its parent company, Meta, which has largely moved away from news-related content.

Instagram’s response to this influx of politically charged content has been somewhat ambiguous. While the platform has rules against graphic content, it does make exceptions for posts deemed “newsworthy and in the public interest.” Some posts from Gaza have initially been flagged with a “sensitive content” warning. However, Instagram appears to be doing little to discourage the growth of these accounts.

With the limitations faced foreign journalists in gaining access to Gaza, the rise of Instagram as a window into the conflict is significant. The platform provides a platform for witnessing the events unfolding in Gaza, filling the void left the absence of mainstream media coverage.

