Unleashing Creativity: The Rise of Annotated Books Among Book Lovers

Eboni Thompson’s Instagram account showcases her adoration for classic literature through colorful tabs and neatly written annotations. What was once a practice reserved for academics, annotation has now become a popular hobby among a wider audience of book lovers. Thompson is just one example of the growing community of book influencers who not only share what they’re reading but also how they’re reading it.

Annotation, as defined Remi Kalir and Antero Garcia in their book “Annotation,” has been considered elemental to scholarship. However, it has now taken on a new role as a means of personal expression and connection with books. Book tabs and markers have transformed into navigational beacons and sources of individuality. Thompson’s cozy snapshots of her annotated copies of classic literature, complete with coffee, pumpkins, and candles, create a sense of warmth and immersion in the reading experience.

Thompson’s journey into annotation began after college when she missed analyzing texts and taking notes. Starting with “Sense and Sensibility” Jane Austen, she gradually developed a more intense and thorough approach to annotation. Sharing her annotations on Instagram and TikTok has allowed her to connect with a wider audience and even secure paid partnerships.

Annotating a book might require more time and effort, but the benefits are worth it. Thompson believes that she gains a deeper understanding and connection with the stories she reads through annotation. It allows her to engage with the author’s words on a more personal level, and she walks away with a richer experience.

FAQ

Why do people annotate books?

People annotate books for various reasons. Some do it to remember important quotes or passages, others use it as a way to analyze and understand the text better. Annotating helps readers develop a deeper connection with the material and allows for a more immersive reading experience.

Is annotation only for academics?

While annotation has traditionally been associated with academia, it has now become a popular practice among book lovers of all backgrounds. Annotating allows readers to personalize their reading experience and express their thoughts and feelings about the text.

What tools do people use for annotation?

People use a variety of tools for annotation, including colored pens, highlighters, sticky notes, and rulers. These tools help readers mark important passages, write down thoughts, and create visual cues to easily navigate through the book.

Is annotation a form of scholarship?

Although annotation may not fit the traditional definition of scholarship, it can be seen as a form of studious engagement with the text. By actively interacting with the material and adding personal notes, readers delve deeper into the themes and ideas presented in the book. Annotation allows for a more critical and reflective reading experience.