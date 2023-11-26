The Rise of Annotation as a Popular Hobby

Eboni Thompson’s Instagram account has gained popularity not just for showcasing her love of classic literature but also for celebrating the art of annotation. Unlike the traditional use of annotations academics for scholarly purposes, Thompson and other book influencers have turned annotation into a hobby that allows them to engage with texts on a deeper level.

Annotation, as defined Remi Kalir and Antero Garcia in their book “Annotation,” refers to the act of adding commentary, feedback, and criticism to texts. While annotations have historically been used scholars, Thompson and other hobbyists have embraced the practice to share their reading experiences. From underlined quotes to highlighted paragraphs, these book influencers use annotations to highlight the passages that resonate with them and add a touch of individuality to their reading experience.

Thompson, a stay-at-home mother, started annotating books because she missed the feeling of analyzing texts and taking notes. Her annotations began with simple quotes and words she wanted to remember but have evolved into more detailed annotations that capture her thoughts and ideas about the book. She chronicles her annotations on Instagram and TikTok, where she has gained a following and even secured paid partnerships.

The act of annotating a book slows down the reading process, but it offers a unique connection with the author’s words. Thompson believes that she takes away so much more from the stories she annotates, and the end of it, she feels a stronger connection with the author’s intentions.

While some may view annotation as a studious activity akin to homework, it allows readers to engage with texts in a meaningful way. By using specialized pens, highlighters, and colorful sticky notes, annotators can create a personalized and visually appealing record of their reading experience. Annotations serve as navigational beacons, guiding readers to important passages and themes.

For those interested in exploring annotated classics, there is a wealth of resources available. Special editions, such as “The Annotated Mrs. Dalloway” with annotations Merve Emre, provide insights into the author’s thoughts and historical context. These annotated editions offer a deeper understanding of the text and allow readers to delve into the mind of the author.

In conclusion, annotation has transformed from an academic pursuit to a popular hobby among book enthusiasts. Through annotations, readers can enhance their reading experience and establish a personal connection with the texts they love. Whether it’s underlining quotes, highlighting passages, or adding colorful sticky notes, annotation allows readers to engage deeply with literature and share their passion with others.

