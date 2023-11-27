New Opportunities for Empowering Communities Through Artisan-Made Gifts

On GivingTuesday, World Vision, a Christian humanitarian organization, celebrates another year of raising millions of dollars through its Christmas Gift Catalog. The catalog, featuring a wide range of handcrafted gifts, enables families in poverty to rebuild their lives and escape the cycle of poverty.

As GivingTuesday gains momentum each year, with online donations in the U.S. reaching over $3 billion in 2022, World Vision provides an opportunity for Christmas shoppers to make a difference. By supporting the Gift Catalog, individuals can contribute to World Vision’s relief and development efforts globally.

This year, World Vision is proud to collaborate with a host of celebrity supporters who endorse handcrafted gifts showcased in the catalog. These gifts include Patricia Heaton’s Talavera clay “Morning Blessings” artisanal mug, skillfully hand-painted local Mexican women using traditional methods passed down through generations. Melissa Joan Hart’s “Beads of Blessing” beaded bracelet, beautifully crafted talented women artisans in South Africa, sews glass beads around fabric to create a unique piece of jewelry. Tayshia Adams presents the “Serving Joy” charcuterie board, a work of art made with olive wood and reclaimed-bone inlay artisans in rural Kenya. Alexa PenaVega introduces the eco-friendly “Seeds of Change” wrap bracelet, handcrafted from melon seeds in Colombia. Lastly, Kristoffer Polaha renews his support with the “Further Together” waxed string bracelets, created skilled women artisans from waxed cotton thread with metal caps.

Donations for these artisan-made gifts contribute to the World Vision Fund, providing opportunities for children and families to overcome the challenges that perpetuate poverty, such as sustained conflict, natural disasters, food insecurity, and lack of access to clean water. When donors choose to give these gifts in the name of their loved ones, they not only provide a meaningful present, but also make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities worldwide.

World Vision extends its gratitude to the generous donors who support their mission. With each purchase from the Gift Catalog, families address some of the world’s most difficult challenges and empower millions to lift themselves out of poverty. Together, we can create a brighter future for children and families across the globe.

FAQ

What is GivingTuesday? GivingTuesday is an annual day of charitable giving, volunteering, and advocacy that takes place on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It is a response to the consumer-focused days of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. How can I support World Vision’s Gift Catalog? You can support the Gift Catalog purchasing artisan-made gifts from the catalog and making a donation to the World Vision Fund. These gifts empower children and families around the world. What impact do my donations have? Your donations to the Gift Catalog go towards addressing the causes of poverty and providing support to communities in need. These funds help empower individuals to rebuild their lives and create a better future. Can I choose to send a personalized card with the gift? Absolutely! When you make a donation towards an artisan-made gift, you have the option to send a complimentary, personalized card describing the gift and its impact to your loved one.

(Source: worldvision.org)