Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee Launch WhatsApp Channels for Direct Communication

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee have recently launched their own WhatsApp channels to directly connect with a larger audience. Within a short span of time, thousands of people subscribed to these channels, embracing the opportunity to upload photos, videos, and send messages to a vast audience.

The introduction of WhatsApp channels has paved the way for numerous personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood celebrities, to utilize this digital platform for direct communication. For Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, this initiative provides a means to strengthen their follower base and popularity delivering updates directly to the people.

Mamata Banerjee’s channel has already gained over 8,000 subscribers, with her message emphasizing the importance of communication in building a strong democracy. Abhishek Banerjee’s channel has also garnered nearly 8,000 subscribers, with a warm message inviting his audience to build stronger connections.

This platform holds great significance for both political leaders as it allows them to communicate with a sizable number of people in the run-up to the next Lok Sabha elections. They are the first leaders within the Trinamool Congress to open channels on the WhatsApp platform, further broadening their outreach efforts.

Mamata Banerjee has been proactive in ensuring effective communication with the people, particularly addressing their grievances through the grievance cell of the Chief Minister’s office. Recently, the Bengal government issued instructions to officials and district magistrates to provide prompt resolutions to registered complaints, with failure to do so requiring notification to the Chief Minister’s office.

As the TMC prepares for the second phase of their mass outreach campaign, “Trinamool-e-Nabajowar,” Abhishek Banerjee will play a pivotal role in strengthening the party organization across the state. With the launch of their WhatsApp channels, the TMC leaders are poised to connect with and engage a broader audience, fostering a more direct and interactive political discourse.

Definitions:

1. WhatsApp Channels: Personal channels on the WhatsApp platform that allow individuals or organizations to upload content, such as photos and videos, and send messages to a large number of people.

2. Lok Sabha polls: General elections in India to elect members of the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament.

3. Grievance cell: A unit in the Chief Minister’s office responsible for addressing complaints or grievances from the public.

4. “Trinamool-e-Nabajowar”: A mass outreach campaign initiated the Trinamool Congress party in West Bengal.

