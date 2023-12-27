Increasing Overdoses During the Holiday Season: A Recurring Issue

A recent incident involving an overdose on Christmas Day highlights the recurring and dangerous combination of the toxic drug supply and the holiday season. The incident took place in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside neighborhood, where the overdose prevention society operates several tents. A man was found on a street corner, unconscious and lacking oxygen. The staff administered Naloxone, performed CPR, and called for emergency medical services.

It was later revealed that the man had unknowingly taken fentanyl instead of crack cocaine, leading to his overdose. This incident is just one of several overdose incidents that occurred on Christmas Day in the Downtown Eastside. Unfortunately, the increase in overdose cases during the holiday season is not a new phenomenon.

The BC Coroners Service has also issued warnings about the seasonal rise in overdoses. They reported an apparent spike in overdose deaths, with an average of seven deaths per day in recent weeks. The unregulated drug supply during the winter months has historically resulted in increased deaths compared to the rest of the year.

In the first ten months of the year, at least 2,039 lives were claimed unregulated drugs in British Columbia. Since the public health emergency was declared in April 2016, a total of 13,317 people have died due to unregulated drugs in the province. Unregulated drug toxicity is now the leading cause of death for individuals aged 10 to 59 in British Columbia, surpassing deaths from homicides, accidents, and natural disasters combined.

The impact of these overdose deaths is particularly visible in the Downtown Eastside community. Over the years, there has been a significant decrease in its population, highlighting the ongoing crisis in the area.

As the holiday season continues, it is crucial to raise awareness about the dangers of the toxic drug supply and provide support to individuals struggling with addiction. The efforts of organizations like the overdose prevention society are commendable, but more comprehensive measures are needed to address the underlying issues contributing to the ongoing overdose crisis.