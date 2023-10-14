Assault on Skaters in Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park Sparks Outrage

A group of skaters in Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park were subjected to assault men claiming to be part of the park’s security team. The incident was captured on video and shared on social media, sparking outrage among netizens.

In the video, one man can be seen engaged in a heated argument with the skaters, while another individual films the altercation. The situation escalates when the man forcefully takes the phone from the filmer’s hand and attempts to physically assault him. However,standers intervene and separate them before further harm is done.

The video gained significant attention on social media platforms, prompting a concerned user to reach out to the Bengaluru police for assistance. The city police requested the victim’s contact details to further investigate the incident.

Cubbon Park has long been a popular destination for morning walkers and recreational activities in Bengaluru. With its lush green surroundings, the park attracts people of all age groups on a daily basis. However, this incident has raised questions about the safety and security within the park premises.

The authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the assault, but the incident has sparked a debate about the importance of ensuring the safety of individuals visiting public spaces in the city.

It is essential to address such incidents promptly to maintain a sense of security and uphold the reputation of public places. Authorities should take appropriate action against those responsible for the assault, while also implementing measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

