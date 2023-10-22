Russian YouTuber Harassed While Vlogging in Delhi Market

A Russian YouTuber, known as ‘Koko in India’ on YouTube, recently experienced harassment while vlogging in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar Market. The incident was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, a man can be seen approaching the woman and attempting to strike up a conversation. He asks her if she would like to be his friend, to which she politely declines and walks away. However, the man continues to follow her, making her visibly uncomfortable.

The video begins with the vlogger announcing her location in Sarojini Nagar Market. The man then approaches her, persistently asking if she would like to be his friend. Despite her repeated rejections, he insists on getting to know her better and even compliments her appearance, making her more uncomfortable.

The Russian woman, clearly unsettled the man’s actions, firmly states that she doesn’t want any new friends. It is evident in the video that she is trying to get away from the situation, but the man persists in following her.

This incident highlights the issue of harassment faced women, not only in India but around the world. It serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting boundaries and consent. No one should feel obligated to engage with or entertain the advances of strangers.

The video has been shared on ‘Koko’s’ YouTube channel, drawing attention to the unfortunate reality that many women face when it comes to harassment in public spaces. It is crucial to address this issue and foster a safe and inclusive environment for everyone.

Sources:

– Article Manisha Pandey

– ‘Koko in India’ YouTube channel