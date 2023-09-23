TMC MP Mahua Moitra Condemns BJP for Permitting Communal Slurs in Parliament

In a scathing criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra expressed her disappointment and anger over the use of communal slurs a BJP member of Parliament against a fellow Muslim lawmaker from the Bahujan Samaj Party. Moitra claimed that the BJP has fostered an environment where it is acceptable to openly make such derogatory remarks.

Moitra, while speaking to news agency PTI, highlighted her disdain for the fact that the minority Muslim community was subjected to hate speech within the walls of the Parliament. However, she also expressed her satisfaction in the exposure of the BJP’s true colors.

The controversy erupted after a video of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri using offensive language towards BSP MP Danish Ali went viral on social media. In response, Ali wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanding action against Bidhuri. Ali stated that Bidhuri had directed derogatory slurs like “pimp,” “circumcised one,” “Muslim terrorist,” and others towards him. Ali further expressed his disappointment that such an incident took place within the new Parliament building under Birla’s leadership.

Moitra, who had previously called for Bidhuri to be held accountable, stated that the issue lies not only with Bidhuri but with the BJP as a whole. She argued that the BJP has created an ecosystem where such language is normalized. Moitra believes that this incident has exposed the true nature of the BJP.

Moitra concluded her statement saying that she is both ashamed and relieved. She believes that it is high time people see the true colors of the BJP and understand the gravity of their actions. Moitra emphasized the audacity of telling an elected Member of Parliament, the highest representative in the world’s greatest democracy, to “kick out this Muslim.”

In summary, Mahua Moitra strongly criticized the BJP for allowing communal slurs in Parliament, expressing her shame and disappointment while also highlighting the importance of exposing the party’s true colors.