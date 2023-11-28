New Insights into Omid Scobie’s Controversial Royal Book, Endgame

Renowned royal author Omid Scobie has recently released his much-anticipated book, Endgame. This thought-provoking piece has already ignited a storm of controversy, captivating readers with its intriguing revelations and insider perspectives. Addressing various topics surrounding the royal family, Scobie’s book sheds light on stories that have been dismissed or hidden from the public eye. One such revelation, discussed during Scobie’s appearance on GMA 3, pertains to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claims about an unnamed royal expressing concern over their son Archie’s skin color.

While the Sussexes made this shocking revelation in their Netflix documentary and Harry’s book, Spare, Scobie expressed surprise that the couple did not elaborate on the incident in their previous projects. In Endgame, Scobie delves deeper into the story, providing a comprehensive understanding of the event that has left readers astounded. By exploring multiple perspectives and analyzing the possible motivations behind the statement, Scobie has offered readers an opportunity to critically evaluate the complexities of this sensitive issue.

