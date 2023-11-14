New Ways to Connect with Close Friends on Instagram

Have you ever been hesitant to post on your main Instagram feed because of the fear that certain people, like your old classmates from school, might see it? Well, Instagram has come up with a solution to this problem: the Close Friends feature. This feature allows you to share grid posts exclusively with a select group of close friends, giving you more control over who sees your content.

To create a close friends grid post on Instagram, simply tap on the plus button at the bottom center of your screen. Instead of choosing the Story option, select the Post option. From there, you can select up to 10 photos, just like a normal grid post. After editing your post, you will see a new option called “Audience.” Tap on that and choose the “Close Friends” option. Once you’re done, you can share your post as you normally would.

If someone adds you to their close friends list, you will see a round green icon with a white star inside. This indicates that you have been given access to their exclusive content. Keep in mind that anything related to the post, such as likes, comments, and shares, will be visible to everyone on the list.

Now, you might be wondering how to create your own close friends list. It’s quite simple. Just go to your profile and tap on your profile picture. Then, click on the three lines in the top right corner of the screen and select “Close Friends.” From there, you can choose the followers you want to add to your close friends list. Don’t worry, they won’t be notified when you add or remove them from the list.

The Close Friends feature on Instagram provides a new way to connect and share content with the people who matter most to you. Say goodbye to the anxiety of posting on your main feed and start enjoying the benefits of sharing more personal moments with your close friends. Try it out and see how it enhances your Instagram experience!

FAQ:

Q: Can I add myself to someone else’s close friends list?

A: No, only the creator of the close friends list has the power to add or remove people from the list.

Q: Will my close friends be notified when I add them to my list?

A: No, adding or removing someone from your close friends list is a private action and will not generate any notifications.