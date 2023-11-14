Instagram’s Close Friends Feature: A Blessing or a Curse?

Have you ever regretted posting a photo on your Instagram feed, fearing that people you barely remember from school are now witnessing the innermost details of your life? If so, you’re not alone. Thankfully, Instagram introduced a game-changing feature: Close Friends Stories. But is this feature really a blessing or another cause for anxiety?

To create a close friends grid post on Instagram, simply tap the plus button at the bottom middle of your screen and select “post” instead of “story.” You can choose up to 10 photos, just like a regular grid post. After editing your post, you will find a new option called “audience.” Tap it and select “close friends.” Once you’re finished, hit the “done” button at the bottom and share it as you normally would. You’ll know if someone has added you to their close friends list when you see a round green icon with a white star.

Unlike regular posts, anything shared with your close friends, including likes, comments, and shares, will be visible to everyone on that list. Unfortunately, there isn’t an option to request to be added to someone’s close friends list. You’ll have to rely on the discretion of the person managing the list.

If you want to create your own close friends list, it’s easy. Click on your profile picture, then tap the three lines in the top right corner. From there, select “close friends” and choose the followers you want to include. People won’t be notified when you add or remove them from your list.

So, is the close friends feature a blessing or a curse? It all depends on your perspective. It provides a sense of privacy and control over who sees your more personal posts. However, it can also add another layer of worry, as you may find yourself constantly questioning whether you accidentally shared something with your main feed instead. Ultimately, it’s up to each individual to decide whether the close friends feature brings them peace of mind or more anxiety.

