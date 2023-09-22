Vijayendra Kumeria Takes a Break from Social Media

Television actor Vijayendra Kumeria, known for his remarkable performances in various hit shows, has decided to take a break from social media. Kumeria, who is currently playing the role of Angad Singh Brar in Star Plus’ show Teri Meri Doriyaan, shared the news with his fans and well-wishers. He expressed his intention to stay away from online platforms for a short period to relax and escape from the negativity often found on social media.

During his career, Kumeria has appeared in several successful TV shows, including Choti Bahu, Tumhari Paakhi, Shastri Sisters, Naagin 4, Aapki Nazaon Ne Samjha, and Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye. His presence on social media has allowed fans to connect with him and keep up with his latest updates and projects.

In his announcement, Kumeria provided instructions on how to contact him during his break. He advised his family and friends to message him personally, while those who do not have his number were encouraged to be patient and send him a direct message on his social media platforms. He assured his fans that he would respond once he returned.

Although Kumeria’s absence from social media may disappoint his fans, it is important for celebrities to take breaks and prioritize self-care. Social media detoxes allow individuals to rejuvenate and recharge, avoiding the potential negative impacts of online platforms.

As a popular TV actor, Vijayendra Kumeria’s decision to step away from social media for a while serves as a reminder of the importance of balancing online presence with personal well-being. It also shows his commitment to maintaining healthy boundaries and focusing on self-care amidst a demanding industry.

