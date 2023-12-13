Title: Actress Pia Bajpiee Raises Alarm Over Cyber Stalking Incident

Summary: Indian actress Pia Bajpiee found herself at the center of a frightening incident when a stalker managed to obtain her home address and showed up at her door. Posting screenshots of the communications and meet requests from the stalker, Pia reached out to the Mumbai police and the cybercrime section for assistance.

In a recent social media post, actress Pia Bajpiee expressed her concern over the dangers of cyber stalking and the need for stricter measures to protect individuals from online harassment. A stalker, identified as Noah Francis, had somehow acquired Pia’s home address and proceeded to show up at her doorstep uninvited. Sharing screenshots of the communications with the stalker, Pia appealed to the Mumbai police and the cybercrime section for urgent intervention.

