Luke Accuses Porscha of Trying to Increase Her Social Media Following

Luke and Porscha from Married at First Sight UK are still engaging in a heated feud on their Instagram stories. Porscha recently posted on her Instagram story, accusing Luke of kissing other contestants “with tongue” during a game of spin the bottle, which allegedly took place off-camera. In response, Luke took to his own story to address Porscha’s claims, even going as far as calling her a “cheating bitch.”

Porscha, not one to back down, shared screenshots of her conversation with Luke through direct messages on Instagram. In these messages, Porscha expressed her displeasure with Luke bringing up her name repeatedly and emphasized that she did not wish to participate in the game of spin the bottle.

In a podcast appearance on Reality with Will Njobvu, Porscha further explained her reluctance to participate in the game and how she was pressured the other cast members to join in. She captioned the screenshots with a message directed at Luke, demanding that he keep her name out of his mouth.

Not one to be silent, Luke responded screenshotting Porscha’s story and sarcastically commenting that she is simply seeking more followers because she knows he is more relevant.

As the feud continues to unfold, it is clear that these two are not willing to bury the hatchet anytime soon. Stay tuned for further updates on Luke and Porscha’s ongoing drama.

