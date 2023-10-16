Brad Skelly Goes Instagram Official with New Girlfriend

Brad Skelly, former participant on Married At First Sight UK (MAFS UK), has made his relationship with new girlfriend Hollie Baldwin Instagram official. Although they were previously seen on Hollie’s Instagram stories, this is the first time Brad has posted a picture of them together.

Hollie Baldwin is a fitness trainer and model who has been seen modeling for PrettyLittleThing on her Instagram. Additionally, she has a dedicated fitness account. According to a source, Brad and Hollie know each other from their hometown and instantly connected. They were reportedly seen kissing in front of the other MAFS UK cast members, showing no hesitation in displaying their affection.

Channel 4 decided to remove Brad from the show due to his “controlling” behavior towards his previous wife, Shona. The network’s spokesperson stated that the experts of MAFS UK agreed that the show’s environment was not suitable for the couple, and their exit would be portrayed during the series.

During last week’s episode, Brad faced accusations of being controlling towards his wife. He told her to “shut up” during the commitment ceremony and criticized her for being emotionally immature. These actions sparked a response from women’s charity, Women’s Aid.

Since his departure from the show, Brad has taken to social media to defend himself against the accusations. He claimed to be “very misunderstood” and stated that he has been unfairly portrayed his worst moments within the experiment. He emphasized that this small percentage does not represent his true character.

As Brad moves forward with his new relationship, fans of MAFS UK are eager to stay updated on any scandals, gossip, and updates. For the latest news, they can follow The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.

