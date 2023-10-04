Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Second Pregnancy: What We Know So Far

Anushka Sharma, the popular Bollywood actress, is currently in her second trimester of pregnancy, expecting her second child with husband Virat Kohli. While the couple has yet to make an official announcement, rumours have been circulating ever since the news broke.

This is not the first time that Anushka and Virat have kept their private life away from the spotlight. When their daughter, Vamika Kohli, was born, they announced the news on Instagram but refrained from sharing any pictures of her face. They also requested the media not to publish any pictures of their child on their platforms.

Recently, their latest advertisement caught the attention of fans, leading to speculations about Anushka’s pregnancy. Many claimed to have seen a baby bump in the ad. However, Anushka seems to be unhappy with the ongoing speculation surrounding her personal life.

Taking to her official Instagram profile, Anushka shared a cryptic post that reads, “When you understand that every opinion is a vision loaded with personal history, you will begin to understand that all judgment is a confession.”

Amidst these rumours, Virat had to return to Mumbai due to a family issue, leaving fans wondering about Anushka’s well-being. It is reported that Anushka is considering taking a significant vacation after the birth of her second child, as she has previously mentioned prioritizing her family and children over her career.

Given their status as one of the most adored and well-known couples in the entertainment industry, it is no surprise that people are curious about Anushka and Virat’s personal lives. We will have to wait for an official announcement from the couple to confirm the news.

Source: Bollywood Life