New Social Media Account Helps People with Anxiety Explore Omaha

Emily Kassmeier, a resident of Omaha, Nebraska, has launched a social media account called the Omaha Guidebook to help people with anxiety explore new places. Kassmeier, who has dealt with anxiety since middle school, understands the difficulties and uncertainties that can arise when visiting unfamiliar locations.

The idea for the Omaha Guidebook came about during a conversation with a friend, where they discussed the challenges they faced when it came to navigating new spaces. Kassmeier realized that having a single resource where people could find information about parking, navigating the area, and other important details would be invaluable.

Since its launch on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, the Omaha Guidebook has gained nearly 15,000 followers in less than three months. Through her videos, Kassmeier addresses common questions and concerns, such as the location of the place, parking availability, accessibility options, and the steps to follow during an outing. She aims to provide individuals with the information they need to feel more confident and reduce the anxiety associated with exploring new places.

Dr. Christine Chasek, Chair of UNO’s Counseling Department, views the Omaha Guidebook as a valuable tool for individuals with anxiety. Anxiety is the most prevalent mental health disorder in America, and Dr. Chasek believes that having access to information beforehand can help alleviate fears of the unknown.

Kassmeier, who also works as a web developer, is passionate about helping others and is excited to see the Omaha Guidebook continue to grow. She believes that Omaha has much to offer and enjoys sharing her experiences with others.

The Omaha Guidebook serves as a resource for individuals with anxiety who want to try new things in Omaha, providing them with valuable information and support to make their explorations more enjoyable and less stressful.

