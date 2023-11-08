Omaha’s Streetcar Project Seeks to Expand Its Reach

Omaha’s ambitious streetcar project is set to undergo some significant modifications, according to the latest design plan. While initially calling for a shortened route through the heart of Nebraska’s largest city, the project architects believe the changes will facilitate future extensions into North Omaha and the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.

At a recent news conference, key stakeholders including Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and representatives from HDR engineering provided updates on the streetcar project’s progress. They showcased new conceptual images of the 16 planned stations along the route. The streetcar will connect the Blackstone area to downtown, running east on Harney Street and west on Farnam Street.

Chairman of the Omaha Streetcar Authority, Jay Noddle, emphasized that the designs were the result of extensive community collaboration. He expressed optimism that the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) would seize the opportunity to integrate the streetcar into its expanding campus. The specific route, however, is still being determined, due to ongoing construction and other development projects in the area.

The latest design plan also includes adjustments to the northern and western endpoints of the streetcar route. It now proposes a stop at 10th Street and Capitol Avenue instead of the previously planned endpoint at 10th and Cass Streets. This change allows for potential future extensions into North Omaha. Furthermore, the western point of the route would currently conclude at 39th and Farnam Streets, offering UNMC the opportunity to evaluate its integration into the new Saddle Creek campus.

FAQ:

Q: Will there be streetcar extensions into other parts of Omaha?

A: While there is no immediate discussion about streetcar extension into South Omaha, it remains a future possibility.

Q: How will the streetcar project be funded?

A: The City of Omaha has applied for a $300,000 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, with a 50% local match provided the city through various funding sources and in-kind support.

Q: When can residents expect the streetcar to be operational?

A: According to the official Streetcar Authority website, the modern streetcar is projected to start operating in 2027, providing convenient transportation from downtown to midtown Omaha.