Olivia Rodrigo Reveals the Real Reason Behind Her Secret Instagram Account

Olivia Rodrigo, the acclaimed 20-year-old singer, recently divulged the true motivation behind her secret Instagram account in an interview with The Face. While the artist boasts an impressive 35 million followers on her public Instagram, she has also been candid about her personal “finsta” or fake Instagram account.

Contrary to what many may assume, Rodrigo clarified that she maintains the finsta solely for the purpose of discreetly observing her crushes. “Nothing’s on [the finsta]. I just use it to stalk my crushes. I’m sooo good at finding stuff out about people on social media,” she revealed during the interview, accompanied a mischievous “oooh” as if she were sharing a secret.

Rodrigo’s playful approach to crushes is not entirely new. In a previous interview with Vogue, she expressed her admiration for legendary musician Bruce Springsteen, who happens to be one of her celebrity crushes. The singer even purchased a recording of his 1984 concert, playfully exclaiming, “Yeah, you’re coming home with me.”

Beyond discussing her crushes, Rodrigo also discussed her dating life during the interview with Vogue. She acknowledged fans’ curiosity about her relationships and shared her own fascination with tracking celebrities’ romantic entanglements. When asked about her relationship status, Rodrigo responded flirtatiously, “I don’t know! I don’t kiss and tell.”

In a separate conversation with the New York Times, the “good 4 u” singer reflected on her past dating experiences following the success of her debut album, “Sour.” Rodrigo admitted that she felt pressured to embody a certain image and made choices she may now regret.

While Rodrigo described her approach to relationships as relatively “tame,” she acknowledged that her dating experiences heavily influenced the themes and lyrics of her sophomore album, “Guts.”

Rodrigo’s love life has continued to captivate public attention after the viral success of her breakout hit, “Driver’s License.” Although she never publicly confirmed her relationship, she was rumored to have been dating Adam Faze from June 2021 to February 2022. Speculation arose that her song “Vampire” was inspired their romance.

Following her rumored split from Faze, Rodrigo was romantically linked to singer Zach Bia for six months. However, Bia denied that “Vampire” was about their relationship, clarifying that their time together lacked the dramatic elements often associated with breakup songs.

Olivia Rodrigo’s ability to candidly discuss her personal life and experiences demonstrates her authenticity as an artist. Her relatable approach to crushes and dating resonates with fans and contributes to the emotional honesty reflected in her music.

