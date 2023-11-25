Unique Ways Celebrities Use Social Media

Celebrities often use social media platforms to connect with their fans, share updates about their lives, and promote their work. However, some celebrities have found unique ways to utilize social media beyond its traditional purpose. Olivia Rodrigo, the 20-year-old singer and actress, recently revealed that she has a fake Instagram account solely for the purpose of stalking her crushes. In an interview with The Face, Rodrigo confessed that she spends a significant amount of time browsing through her selfies before posting them on her public Instagram account, where she has over 35 million followers. But, she also enjoys secretly following her crushes on her “finsta” account.

Rodrigo’s “finsta” account is essentially a private Instagram account where she can freely observe and gather information about the people she has a romantic interest in. It serves as her guilty pleasure and one of her favorite pastimes, as she enjoys getting to know more about her crushes through their social media presence. While most people use fake accounts for various reasons, such as trolling or anonymous commentary, Rodrigo’s purpose is purely fueled curiosity and harmless admiration.

This revelation adds a different dimension to Rodrigo’s public persona and highlights her relatability to her fans. It showcases that even celebrities have their own ways of navigating the complexities of modern dating and maintaining a sense of privacy in the public eye.

FAQ:

Q: What is a “finsta” account?

A: A “finsta” is a fake Instagram account that users create for various purposes, such as expressing themselves more freely or doing activities they prefer to keep separate from their main public account.

Q: How many followers does Olivia Rodrigo have on her public Instagram account?

A: Olivia Rodrigo has over 35 million followers on her public Instagram account.

Q: Why does Olivia Rodrigo have a fake Instagram account?

A: Olivia Rodrigo stated in an interview that she has a fake Instagram account solely for the purpose of stalking her crushes and gathering information about them.

Q: What did Olivia Rodrigo say about her crushes?

A: Olivia Rodrigo shared that she enjoys using her fake Instagram account to look at the social media profiles of people she has a crush on and it is one of her favorite pastimes.