Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Her Latest Obsession: The Stanley Cup

In a recent interview with GQ, Olivia Rodrigo confessed that she was influenced TikTok to purchase the viral Stanley Cup, a gargantuan mug that has taken the world storm. The cup, officially known as “The Quencher” H2.0 Flowstate™ 40 oz. Tumbler in Lavender, has become a hot commodity both on social media and in real life.

Rodrigo explained that she was drawn to the Stanley Cup because it seemed like it would “change her life.” However, it’s not just the cup itself that has captivated her. Rodrigo revealed that she uses the tumbler to enjoy craft sodas, which she discovered during her time living in Utah, the supposed epicenter of specialty craft sodas.

Describing her concoction, Rodrigo shared, “It’s like Diet Coke and coconut creamer and lemon juice, and all of this fun stuff to doctor up your sodas. I’m into that. It’s really fun.” She went on to credit Utah for her love of craft sodas, a unique aspect of her lifestyle that most people wouldn’t expect.

The Stanley Cup has gained popularity over the years, and Rodrigo’s endorsement has solidified its status as a must-have item. The cup is available in various colors and sizes, including the 40-ounce Quencher and the smaller 30-ounce cup.

During the interview, Rodrigo also discussed other items she loves, such as her favorite weighted blanket, a snack that she keeps in multiple rooms of her house, and an artist-inspiring book that helped her navigate the pressure of creating a sophomore record.

If you’re curious to learn more about Rodrigo’s latest obsession, be sure to check out her interview with GQ and catch a glimpse of her personalized Stanley Cup in action.

