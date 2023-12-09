Olivia Rodrigo’s Unintentional Instagram Mishap

Summary:

Olivia Rodrigo’s decision to not follow anyone on Instagram may have seemed like a smart move to detach from social media, but it ended up backfiring when she accidentally followed her ex. The pop star shared the embarrassing encounter during her appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Although Rodrigo didn’t reveal the identity of her ex, fans speculate that it may be her former High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, Joshua Bassett. The mishap occurred when Rodrigo was stalking her ex, and in her attempt to stay incognito, she inadvertently followed him. To make matters worse, her phone died immediately after, leaving her stuck with her ex’s profile as the sole account she followed.

During the show, Rodrigo also discussed her Grammy-nominated sophomore album, GUTS, and shared that she used to create handwritten ballots for the awards ceremony with her mom when she was younger. Fallon surprised Rodrigo presenting the album cover and playing a snippet of a Christmas song she wrote at the age of five. The singer humorously mentioned that she “manifested” her pop star career sharing a photo from her pop star-themed sixth birthday party.

Although Rodrigo’s intention to detach from social media is understandable, her accidental follow highlights the unpredictability of online interactions. Despite the mishap, the pop star remains resilient and has since created a finsta (fake Instagram account) to ensure her online safety. Rodrigo’s appearance on the Tonight Show also served as a prelude to her upcoming performance on Saturday Night Live, where she will be the musical guest for the Adam Driver-hosted episode.

