Olivia Rodrigo Talks About Social Media Mishap on The Tonight Show

Olivia Rodrigo, the talented 20-year-old singer, opened up on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about an embarrassing incident involving social media. While discussing her Instagram account, which has over 35 million followers, Rodrigo revealed that she usually tries to follow zero people to reduce phone usage. However, she found herself in an awkward situation when she accidentally followed her ex-boyfriend while trying to stalk him.

Although Rodrigo didn’t mention her ex’s name during the interview, her dedicated fans remembered that she had followed her former High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, Joshua Bassett, back in July. At the time, Rodrigo insisted that she had been hacked. The singer described the embarrassing moment when her friend rushed into her room to inform her about the accidental follow. Unfortunately, just as Rodrigo tried to unfollow him, her phone died, leaving her stuck following her ex for a while.

People immediately began speculating about her social media hack, unaware that it was actually a genuine mistake. Rodrigo humorously reminded everyone to stay safe amidst the confusion. To prevent any further mishaps, the singer revealed that she now has a Finsta (fake Instagram) account, where she can engage with social media without any worries.

Rodrigo’s relationship with Bassett reportedly began in 2019 and remained under the radar until 2020. It was during this time that Rodrigo released her hit single “Drivers License,” which seemingly alluded to Bassett’s alleged involvement with Sabrina Carpenter. The release of the song marked a turning point in their relationship, leading to its eventual deterioration.

Despite the social media mishap, Rodrigo’s popularity continues to soar, and her fans eagerly await her upcoming projects. The interview on The Tonight Show provided a relatable and humorous insight into the challenges that even celebrities face when navigating social media platforms.