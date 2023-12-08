Olivia Rodrigo’s Social Media Mishap: Revealing Clues to Song Inspiration?

Olivia Rodrigo’s recent interview with The Guardian revealed that she prefers not to disclose the true inspiration behind her songs, including her latest No. 1 single, “Vampire.” However, a recent anecdote shared the singer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon may have accidentally given fans a clue about the subjects of her heartfelt compositions.

During her appearance on the show, Rodrigo admitted that she tries to follow zero people on social media to avoid distractions. However, she made a humiliating mistake when she accidentally followed her ex while in the midst of a harmless stalking session. The singer’s embarrassment was palpable as she shared the humorous story, emphasizing how obvious it was that she had been following her ex on purpose.

Unfortunately for Rodrigo, her attempt to rectify the situation only made matters worse. As she grabbed her phone to unfollow her ex, her bad luck struck, and her device promptly died. Unable to find her charger, Rodrigo was forced to endure the awkward situation of unknowingly following her ex for a while.

When asked if anyone found out about her mishap, the singer confessed that people assumed she had been hacked and compromised. Instead of correcting them, Rodrigo humorously advised others to prioritize their online security, diverting attention from her accidental social media blunder.

While it is important to note that Rodrigo has previously stated her commitment to not confirming who her songs are about, fans in the comments on social media have speculated that this incident may have revealed a brief connection to Joshua Bassett, who is often rumored to be the inspiration behind her breakout hit, “Drivers License.” However, as Rodrigo has consistently emphasized, confirming such rumors would go against her creative philosophy.

Although Rodrigo unintentionally disclosed this entertaining anecdote, her intention to maintain ambiguity when it comes to song inspirations remains unchanged. As fans eagerly anticipate more of her deeply personal and relatable music, they can rest assured that Olivia Rodrigo’s stories will continue to resonate with their own experiences, even if the exact inspiration remains a mystery.