Olivia Rodrigo’s Social Media Mishap Exposed on Jimmy Fallon

Summary: Olivia Rodrigo opened up about a cringe-worthy encounter on social media during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While checking up on her ex on Instagram, the singer accidentally followed him, exposing her covert stalking. The embarrassing incident was made worse when her phone died, preventing her from immediately rectifying the situation. Rodrigo’s followers speculated that she had been hacked, allowing her to save face temporarily. However, she eventually confessed the truth and shared her solution to avoid such mishaps in the future.

During her interview with Fallon, Rodrigo did not explicitly mention her former flame’s name. However, fans quickly linked the incident to her past connection with actor Joshua Bassett. The two had been rumored to be dating after working together on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. When Rodrigo followed and then unfollowed Bassett on Instagram, many fans speculated that her actions were intentional, rather than the result of a hacking incident.

While expressing her embarrassment, Rodrigo also revealed her strategy for safe social media stalking – she created a finsta (fake Instagram) account. This allows her to lurk and satisfy her curiosity while avoiding accidental slip-ups.

The candid conversation on The Tonight Show gave fans a glimpse into Rodrigo’s personal life and provided a humorous anecdote about the perils of social media. By sharing her mishap, Rodrigo not only entertained her followers, but also encouraged them to take precautions on their own social media accounts. Whether it’s double-checking whom you’re following or considering the use of a finsta, this cautionary tale serves as a reminder to navigate the digital world with a little more care and a lot less embarrassment.