Olivia Rodrigo’s Social Media Mishap Reveals Relatable Stalking Incident

Olivia Rodrigo, the talented 20-year-old singer, unintentionally made a digital faux pas while indulging in some harmless stalking on Instagram. In a recent interview on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, Rodrigo candidly shared her embarrassing encounter, which resonated with many.

Rodrigo, known for keeping her following count at a solid zero in an effort to reduce phone usage, confessed that she had accidentally clicked the ‘Follow’ button on her ex-boyfriend’s profile. Admitting to the common act of checking up on an ex, she said, “There was this very embarrassing encounter once where I was stalking my ex, as one does, sue me, I’m sorry.”

To add to the awkwardness, a friend burst into Rodrigo’s room, realizing her mistake and urgently instructing her to unfollow her ex-boyfriend. But fate had other plans; her phone battery died just as she attempted to rectify the situation. “And I went and grabbed my phone and I went to open the Instagram app, and the second I opened the app, my phone died. I couldn’t find a charger, so I was just following my ex for a while. It was quite embarrassing,” she recounted with a sheepish smile.

Fortunately for Rodrigo, concerned fans who noticed her accidental follow assumed her account had been hacked. “People were like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s hacked,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, you guys, be safe!'” she humorously remarked.

Interestingly, this incident has highlighted a relatable aspect of modern life. Rodrigo’s popularity, combined with her honest admission, has struck a chord with many social media users. It underscores the reality that people often find themselves falling into the rabbit hole of online stalking, whether it is of past lovers, current crushes, or even just acquaintances.

In a subsequent interview with The Face magazine, Rodrigo also confessed to having a fake Instagram account specifically for “stalking” her crushes. “I’m so good at finding stuff out about people on social media. It’s one of my favorite pastimes,” she revealed, demonstrating the curiosity and intrigue that digital platforms can ignite.

Rodrigo’s relatable mishap serves as a light-hearted reminder that despite our best efforts, we are all susceptible to the occasional social media blunder. So the next time you accidentally like or follow someone you shouldn’t, remember that even celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo can relate to the embarrassment.