New Research Shows Alarming Rise in Fentanyl Overdoses Following Rehab

A recent study has shed light on the concerning increase in fentanyl overdoses among individuals who have recently completed rehabilitation programs. The study comes after Olivia Flowers revealed that her brother, Conner, tragically died at the age of 32 from an accidental fentanyl overdose, just two days after completing his rehabilitation.

The coroner’s report highlighted the discovery of a syringe filled with a suspicious ‘red liquid’ and a clear plastic bag containing green powder residue near Conner’s body. These findings support the theory that Conner’s tragic demise was a result of fentanyl use.

Fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, has garnered significant attention in recent years due to its role in the opioid epidemic. It is approximately 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more powerful than morphine. Its high potency makes it a dangerous substance, even in small doses.

The study examined data from rehabilitation centers across the country and found a startling trend. Among individuals who had recently completed their programs, there was a notable increase in fentanyl-related overdoses within the first few days after leaving rehab. Researchers speculate that individuals may be more vulnerable to overdose during this period due to decreased tolerance after a period of abstinence.

Source: National Institute on Drug Abuse

This research underscores the importance of continued support and monitoring for individuals leaving rehabilitation centers. After detoxification and treatment, individuals are often in a vulnerable state where they may be more susceptible to relapse and overdose. It is crucial for rehabilitation centers to provide comprehensive aftercare services to reduce the risk of post-rehabilitation overdose fatalities.

FAQ:

Q: What is fentanyl?

A: Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is significantly more potent than heroin and morphine.

Q: How can individuals be more susceptible to overdose after rehab?

A: After a period of abstinence, individuals may have decreased tolerance, making them more vulnerable to overdose.

Q: Why is fentanyl dangerous?

A: Fentanyl’s high potency makes it a hazardous substance, even in small doses.